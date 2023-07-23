Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Famous race horse “Bold and Bossy” retires

Famous race horse “Bold and Bossy” retires
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Bold and Bossy,” famous for her trip down US 41 in August of 2021, has officially retired, according to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement facility.

[Previous Story: Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park]

Bold and Bossy is more famous for her time off the racetrack after she bucked her jockey off her back and bolted from the racetrack, later seen running down US 41.

Officials say Bold and Bossy was eventually calmed down and reunited with her owner, but the barn where she and several other horses stayed caught fire later that night.

She did suffer some burns, but all the horses made it out of the massive fire alive.

Despite the odds, Bold and Bossy made her return to racing last July, claiming third in her first event back. Her career ends with one win, two thirds, over $20,000 in winnings, and the ride of a lifetime in the southbound lane of US 41.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
KYLE DIEGO BROWN
Masked man shoots up victim’s parked car, EPD officers say
Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro
Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro

Latest News

UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Famous race horse “Bold and Bossy” retires
Famous race horse “Bold and Bossy” retires