Evansville group speaks out against cluster munitions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local members of the Evansville Chapter of Veterans for Peace are speaking out against the latest weapon being used in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The cluster bomb.

Cluster bombs are created to hold anywhere from 10 to hundreds of bomblets, essentially mini bombs, in a larger capsule, aimed at taking out multiple troops at a time.

“But a good number of them land and don’t explode,” said Gary May, former president of the Evansville Veterans for Peace chapter.

According to the Biden administration, the cluster bombs the U.S. sent overseas have a fail rate of less than 2.5%.

Since their creation however, cluster bombs have had a fail rate of 40% spanning decades of conflict. The total cost for the U.S.’s new military aid package sits at $800 million.

“We think it’s important for people to be aware of just how heinous these munitions are,” John Michael O’Leary said. O’Leary is the Vice President for the local chapter.

A 2006 study by Handicap International found that 98% of deaths from cluster munitions are civilians, not soldiers.

That got the attention of Veterans for Peace, a national organization who opposes war. May says he’s concerned for the future of the bomblets that don’t detonate.

“In which case some future generations of small children will be in that landscape,” May said. “It’s [Protesting] a reflection of our commitment to tangibles of war rather than the intangibles that are really the important elements.”

So why not clean up the ones that can’t detonate? It’s costly.

It’s been half a century since the U.S. stopped bombing Laos, but estimates say it could take another 100 years to clear the country of bomblets that didn’t detonate.

“Supposedly we care about Ukrainians, but obviously Ukrainians are going to harmed by these cluster bombs,” said Willie Taylor, who’s not a chapter member, but came out to support the protest.

May lost his legs to a landmine during his service in the Vietnam War. He says he knows the price of running into a bomb that has yet to go off.

“When I hear about these detonations, and kids being injured and damaged, I want to do everything I can to keep those guys out of the hell that I went through,” May said.

Russia has spoken out against the use of these munitions, specifically following a war journalist’s death, which Russian officials claim was caused by a cluster bomb.

But Russia is no stranger to the munitions themselves, with a U-S human rights group citing the use of cluster bombs by Russia back in May.

