EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 26-year-old Evansville woman was arrested after police say she crashed her car while high on opiates.

Late Friday afternoon, officers responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Vogel and Burkhardt.

The driver, Chloe Culver, told police she was sleepy and tired from working. Officers say she struggled to stay awake and her pupils were pinpoint.

Police noted a needle mark in Chloe’s left elbow, which we’re told is consistent with heroin use.

Additionally, officers say they found heroin and a used syringe inside the car.

According to an affidavit, Culver failed several field sobriety tests and was placed in handcuffs.

Police say she began screaming and was told to stop several times after people nearby started staring.

Once in the transport wagon, Culver unbuckled her seatbelt and was kicking the door, according to arresting officers.

Officers say Culver had to be restrained after becoming increasingly hostile.

Culver was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces several charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.