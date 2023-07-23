Ellis Park Highlights: $125,000 Jeff Hall Memorial Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The Ellis Park summer meet rolls on with another big stakes race on Saturday. This one was called the Jeff Hall Memorial Stakes, named in honor of the track’s longtime, director of operations, who passed away last year.

This race has a $125,000 purse, and it’s for 3 year olds and up, going 6 1/2 furlongs, on the dirt. As they break, it’s “Tut’s Revenge” and “Go West” heading to the front, but once they hit the 1/2 mile mark, the 9, “Here Mi Song” is going to the lead and he takes it.

As they turn for home, “Here Mi Song” still leads, but here comes the 2, “O Besos” with some high credentials, and he’s closing fast, but “Here Mi Song” is holding sway, and the gray “Here Mi Song” wins by a neck, over “O Besos” and “Tut’s Revenge”.

Jockey Alex Achard had the winning ride, for trainer William Stinson, and a large following.

“It’s very emotional, and a lot of people showed up for it. It was a great race also, and I feel like he was here with us. He worshipped this track. Everything he did was for this track,” said Sheri Romero, Ellis Park mutuels manager. “I’m gonna make sure that his family does get this. We’ve taken pictures; there are snapshots. They weren’t able to be here today, but they know that we were having the race for him.”

Racing continues Sunday, and the feature race is the inaugural $125,000 Twin Bridges Stakes. Post time is slated for around 2:15, and the whole day of racing begins at the usual start time, of 11:45 a.m.

