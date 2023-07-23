‘Cars for a Cause’ to directly benefit Evansville animal shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car show in Evansville this weekend will help animals find their forever homes.

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue is hosting the show and inviting car enthusiasts out to the event on Saturday, July 23, at 9 a.m.

The proceeds of the car show, which is hosted by the Indiana Chapter of Mopar Outlaws, will directly go towards the animal shelter and their cause.

Organizers say there will be food trucks, a half pot, trophies and a band for part of the event.

All vehicles are welcome and registration is $15 or an item donation of equal value. Click here for more information.

