Why some Tell City residents may have low water pressure Monday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents are expected to have low water pressure in Tell City this upcoming Monday.

According to officials, the water department will begin to flush fire hydrants on July 24 and will start on 4th Street and work eastward.

Officials have given a few warnings on what not to do while crews are flushing hydrants in the area.

“Washing clothes should be omitted until the workers are out of your area, or when water settles and is not discolored, possibly during evening hours,” says the City of Tell City Facebook page.

City officials say if your water meter lid has a small silver plate on it, do not run over it with a lawn mower because it could damage the antenna underneath the plate.

