Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Why some Tell City residents may have low water pressure Monday

(WAVE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents are expected to have low water pressure in Tell City this upcoming Monday.

According to officials, the water department will begin to flush fire hydrants on July 24 and will start on 4th Street and work eastward.

Officials have given a few warnings on what not to do while crews are flushing hydrants in the area.

“Washing clothes should be omitted until the workers are out of your area, or when water settles and is not discolored, possibly during evening hours,” says the City of Tell City Facebook page.

City officials say if your water meter lid has a small silver plate on it, do not run over it with a lawn mower because it could damage the antenna underneath the plate.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies victim in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
Marcus Deason
Arrest made in Evansville storage facility fire
Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication
Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication
Purple Loosestrife flowers
Why this purple plant has many Tri-State officials concerned
Morganfield Police Dept. investigating string of car prowls

Latest News

Little Miss and Mister Hopkins County stop by the Madisonville Police Department
Surprise guests bring donuts to police officers in Madisonville
KYLE DIEGO BROWN
Masked man shoots up victim’s parked car, EPD officers say
Keyvan Shamaal Fellows
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
What happens to abandoned homes in Evansville?
What happens to abandoned homes in Evansville?