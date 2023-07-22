Birthday Club
Surprise guests bring donuts to police officers in Madisonville

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Little Miss and Mister Hopkins County surprised police officers Saturday morning with a little kindness.

The pair swung by the Madisonville Police Department with boxes of donuts, according to a social media post.

“Thank you, Little Miss and Mister Hopkins County, for the surprising us with donuts this morning! Your kindness is appreciated at MPD, and our officers and staff loved them!” says the police department on Facebook.

The donuts weren’t the only thing local police officers are looking forward to this morning.

The Madisonville Police Department is partnering with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office this weekend for their 12th year of “Cram the Cruiser.” You can read more about that event by clicking here.

