Sunnier skies overhead this week as our temperature starts to climb

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature will peak in the mid-80s, a few degrees below our average for this time of year. The partly cloudy conditions will continue as our temperature gradually climbs into the mid-90s over the next few days.

With this last week’s series of storms and rain behind us, conditions will be more clear. We will have partly cloudy skies almost every day for the next week. There’s a slight chance of isolated showers tonight, but they aren’t very likely to become severe. Sunday through Friday will also carry a slight chance of isolated rain, with the most likely day being Monday.

Our heat index values may reach or exceed triple digits Wednesday through Friday.

