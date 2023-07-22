Birthday Club
Otters’ Kevin Davis Celebrates Fridays with Style

Otters Floral Friday
By Max Parker
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before you head to an Otters game, take a second to check in on Friday practice. If you are lucky enough to be in attendance, you may catch a glimpse of a flowery shirt.

The man in the floral shirt would be Kevin Davis, a relief pitcher for the Otters. He may be warming up in the usual Otters gear, but catch after practice, he’s likely donning his Floral Friday garb.

“Yeah, just something fun you know? It gives you something else to look forward to coming to work everyday, just things to keep it light, kind of have enjoyment other than just playing the game,” said Davis. “I just like the shirts, I like to feel like I’m on a beach, you know, out here in the great city of Evansville, Indiana, and just imagine I’m on the beach somewhere.”

Make sure to check out Davis’ floral fit every Friday at Bosse Field.

