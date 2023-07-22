New USI Volleyball Coach Jeffrey Aucoin Looks Ahead to the Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI Volleyball is just a little over a month away from kicking off their season at the Indiana Invitational up in Bloomington, and this season, a new head coach is at the Helm.

After going 1-28 in their first season of Division I play, Jeffrey Aucoin takes over the reins of the women’s volleyball program, and he has plenty of pieces to work with.

The team returns almost their entire roster from last season, only losing two players, and Aucoin also added five new freshman in his inaugural signing class this year.

The returners are headlined by Leah Anderson who earned Second-Team All-OVC honors last year.

Looking back on his first few months with the program, Coach Aucoin saw plenty of signs for optimism heading into the year.

“It’s been awesome,” said Aucoin. “We’ve been hitting the ground running and the team has been great. I got to train with them for about three weeks when I first started back in April and we got a lot accomplished in those three weeks. We found early success, so we’re hoping to bring some of that momentum into the fall. I know they’ve been working hard all summer long.”

Not only has Aucoin been pleased with what he has seen from players, but the rest of the coaching staff has echoed the same positive sentiments.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments from our strength coaches and just the group themselves,” said Aucoin. “We’re looking forward to having them back this fall and get some more wins in the win column and get some more fans in the seats and really show the Evansville community what we’re all about.”

Aucoin also mentioned how he will emphasize building a culture based on family, and called the program a “home away from home” as he gets set to bring the program back to relevance.

