Masked man shoots up victim’s parked car, EPD officers say

KYLE DIEGO BROWN
KYLE DIEGO BROWN(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old Evansville man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after police say he fired a handgun several times and tried to run away from officers during his arrest.

Evansville Police officers were called to the southside of the city for a shots fired call and set up a crime scene in front of a home on the 900 block of Ravenswood Drive.

The victim told officers her car had its windshield shot five times. Police say other family members were inside the house and advised the suspect was Kyle Brown.

Brown previously dated a member of the family, which investigators say could be the motive of the crime.

Security camera footage showed a masked man wearing jeans and a reflective jacket approach the car and fire five rounds into the windshield.

Police say Brown was spotted walking east on Ravenswood Drive and started running after officers activated their overhead patrol car lights.

Brown was ran down and apprehended in front of his home, according to police.

We’re told police found a .380 Accu-Tek handgun in his right pants pocket and a black mask in his left pocket. Officers say Brown’s jacket was turned inside-out and was made from a reflective material.

According to police, Brown claimed he was walking home from the strip club and denied having any involvement in the shooting.

Officers say Brown had a previous conviction for carrying a handgun without a license.

Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges and is being held without bond.

