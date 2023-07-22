Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A child in Owensboro is safe after nearly drowning at Combest Pool on Wednesday thanks to the quick actions of a pair of lifeguards.

It’s been 11 years since someone nearly drowned in Combest Pool, and luckily, this time the right people were there.

“One of the young campers was in a hard spot to see,” said lifeguard Carson Tate. “Luckily, one of the day campers spotted her, and told Shelby to check on her.”

“So I jumped in the water and she was just kind of limp in the water,” said lifeguard, Shelby Yaeger.

Yaeger and a few other campers got her out of the water, and Tate knew he needed to help.

“I ran over there and did rescue breathing,” he explained. “[Yaeger] did chest compressions.”

About a minute later, the little girl was breathing again.

“My training kicked in, but I was scared I would do something wrong,” said Yaeger.

Now that time has passed, the child is okay, and their boss Amanda Rogers said that’s because of Carson and Shelby.

“These two young staff are doing exactly what we ask them to do, and they probably are reliving it in their heads and shouldn’t be because they did a good job,” said Rogers. “We couldn’t be more proud.”

Tate said it will certainly stick with him, but at the end of the day, they’re just relieved.

“It feels good to know that she’s doing okay,” said Yaeger.

Tate and Yaeger said they hope they won’t need to, but they’re ready to go.

Yaeger said that she’s spoken with the girl’s family. They told her the girl iss doing okay, and they’re very grateful to Shelby, Carson, and everyone else who helped get her the help she needed.

