Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring

A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement. (Source: WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A police department in Wisconsin says a former K-9 died this week just a short time after retiring.

According to the UW–Madison Police Department, K-9 Maya died suddenly on Friday after becoming very ill earlier in the morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the sudden passing of retired K-9 Maya,” the police department shared.

The department noted that Maya was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

Maya had just retired last month after serving in the Wisconsin police force for a decade.

Authorities said she answered the call more than 370 times during her career. Maya was also among the teams tasked with helping protect several leaders while they visited the community.

Officers called her more than just an accomplished K-9, saying she captured their hearts and was a beloved member of the police force.

“Thank you, Maya, for your tireless work keeping our community safe,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies victim in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
Marcus Deason
Arrest made in Evansville storage facility fire
Purple Loosestrife flowers
Why this purple plant has many Tri-State officials concerned
Keyvan Shamaal Fellows
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication
Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication

Latest News

Rashad Maleek Trice mugshot
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say
Seatbelt Convincer
Deputies encourage you to give their ‘Seatbelt Convincer’ a whirl
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan