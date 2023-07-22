‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Have you seen him? Indiana State Police say they are looking for a man who escaped police custody in Warrick County and is believed to be heading south.

Keyvan Shamaal Fellows, who is wanted on a state parole warrant, was last seen in the Warrick Trail Apartments area after escaping officer custody, according to police.

We’re told he is still in handcuffs and is potentially heading south or towards Vanderburgh County.

Officers describe him as a black male, 6′0″, 200 lbs., bald, with a tattoo on left bicep. He was last seen wearing a white ribbed tank top, blue jeans with black and red Jordans.

If you see Fellows, officers warn to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

