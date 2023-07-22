Birthday Club
Deputies encourage you to give their ‘Seatbelt Convincer’ a whirl

Seatbelt Convincer
Seatbelt Convincer(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to come out and try their “Seatbelt Convincer” this year the county fair.

According to a social media post, the contraption gives riders the sensation of getting into an accident at low speeds without a seatbelt.

“The Seatbelt Convincer enables passengers to experience the force generated during a 5-10 mph collision,” says the sheriff’s office on Facebook. “After this experience, passengers realize the value of the restraint provided by the seat belt and gain a new respect for the protection that seat belts can provide.”

Deputies say they will also have bracelets and stickers for the kids.

The Vanderburgh County Fair runs Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29, 2023. Click here for more information.

