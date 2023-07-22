Castle High School band holds rummage sale for Rose Parade expenses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Band hosted a rummage sale Saturday, raising money toward their upcoming trip to Pasadena and the Rose Parade.

According to band parents and leaders, the upcoming trip is a once in a lifetime experience. They say it won’t be a cheap trip to experience though.

To help foot the costs, 30 families took part in the rummage sale at the high school.

Various items and food were available for the people who came to the sale.

Parents of kids in the band say the excitement continues to grow as the parade draws nearer.

”So I got one kid that graduated last year, and I’ve got a sophomore, about to be a sophomore, with the band,” said Castle band president and booster, John Whyman. “So just seeing them grow through this program and take these great opportunities, grow through the band, show leadership, and grow in their musical talent; it’s just a lot of fun.”

The band will be hosting a community showcase next Saturday night where they’re expected to make a big announcement.

