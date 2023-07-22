Birthday Club
Are Barbie, Oppenheimer ticket sales helping theaters make a comeback?

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a hard road for movie theaters surviving through the shutdowns of the pandemic, but Showplace Cinemas President Mick Stieler said things are looking up.

The same-day release of blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer Thursday is drawing fans back into brick-and-mortar movie theaters.

Stieler said box office sales for the month of July are at about 75 to 80% of pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

“It has been a struggle the last two years, and luckily we made it to this point,” he said.

Stieler says the problem is that there has not been many popular movies consistently hitting the theaters.

“We’re dependent on Hollywood. If Hollywood doesn’t release any good movies, then people don’t come to see them,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been experiencing the last couple of months, but it’s coming back.”

Thanks to an internet trend, many fans are coming to the theaters to see both movies back-to-back.

Jacob Munford said he came with two friends to see Oppenheimer and Barbie one after the other for what he calls “Barbenheimer.”

The total running time of the two films together is about five hours.

Munford said he also dressed up like a “Ken doll” to see the Barbie movie. He wore a pink plastic leather jacket and lavender shoes.

Other fans, like Jo Beth Bootz and her daughter Elizabeth Bootz said they have been waiting for months to see the films.

“I am so excited to see the Barbie movie,” said Jo Beth Bootz. “I have literally been waiting months to see this movie.”

She said she was excited to get to take her daughter out for a “fun, silly outing.”

“Getting past Covid, its nice to be able to go back to the movie theater because that used to be one of our favorite things to do,” she said.

Stieler said Showplace Cinemas has already had sold-out screenings for both Oppenheimer and Barbie.

“The pre-sales have been fantastic for both of those movies,” he said.

Stieler recommended those planning to attend either of those two titles this weekend buy their tickets in advance as Showplace Cinemas is expecting a number of more sold-out screenings.

