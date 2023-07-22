Birthday Club
85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a man has died after he tried to stop a rolling car.

According to Atlanta police, an 85-year-old man died on Wednesday after trying to stop his vehicle that was rolling backward.

Atlanta News First reports the man was killed in a neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown.

Authorities said the man had parked his vehicle and noticed it began to roll backward. He attempted to get back into the car but fell and was run over.

The 85-year-old was found not breathing at the scene and pronounced deceased.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

