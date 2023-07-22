2023 Las Vegas Holiday Classic Cancelled, Replaced with Two New Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville Men’s Basketball team announced earlier today the 2023 Las Vegas Holiday Classic that they were scheduled to partake in during the non-conference slate had been cancelled.

With the cancellation of the tournament, the Purple Aces will add two new teams to their non-conference slate. Evansville will head to Chattanooga, Tennessee on November 24 and 25 to face Chattanooga, and then Southeast Missouri State the following day. 14 Sports spoke to UE Athletic Director Dr. Ziggy Siegfried for more on the shift.

“We started getting news that there were some concerns with number of teams a few weeks ago, and so we looked at options, and we kind of knew two options that we were exploring and the one that we thought was the best just given travel and things like that was the Chattanooga one,” said Siegfried. “As soon as this one, the Las Vegas one was cancelled, I spoke to the AD at UT Chattanooga. We finalized an agreement to play in their tournament.”

More details about the game times for the newly announced matchups will be announced at a later date.

