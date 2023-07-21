Birthday Club
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic Doubles highlights

Beck & Daavettila vs. Lahey & Zamarripa
Beck Daavettila Lahey Zamarripa doubles tennis
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic not only has a singles tournament, but there’s also a doubles tourney. One of Thursday’s matches has Chloe Beck and Sara Daavettila versus Ashley Lahey and Maribella Zamarripa.

In set one, Lahey and Zamarippa have things rolling their way, and this is a good back and forth here, before Lahey makes the volley winner, and they win 6-2.

In set two, Beck and Daavettila come back. Another great sequence before finally, Daavettila’s shot is too tough to return, right here, and she and Beck tie it up, with a 6-3 set victory.

So, it comes down to a final third set, and this particular point is absolutely wild, as they really hit some tough shots. Their reactions and reflexes were fun to watch, and actually on the winning shot, Beck’s and Daavettila’s rackets hit each other, right there, but they get the volley over and it isn’t returned, and Chloe Beck and Sara Daavettila win set 3, 11-9, to advance to Friday’s doubles semifinals.

