Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 4

Top seed Madison Brengle battles Varvara Lepchenko
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic day 4 match
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Park was the place to be for day four, of the USTA Women’s Hospital classic. The singles draw began play in the sweet 16, while the doubles tourney was in the quarterfinal round, so here are a couple of Wednesday’s big matches:

First up, it’s the former world top 20, Varvara Lepchenko, versus the tourney’s number-one seed, Madison Brengle.

The first set was crazy. Lepchenko goes up 5-0, but then Brengle claws her way back, with shots like this one, to take seven straight and win set one, 7-5. What a comeback.

In the second set, Lepchenko takes the momentum back, using her powerful forehand, and the occasional volley, to keep Brengle off balance, and Lepchenko evens things up, with a 6-4 win.

In the third and final set, Brengle goes down again, this time 2-0, but again, fights back, winning 5 straight games, thanks to points and shots like this wicked backhand down the line, and Brengle wins 6-3.

So the top seed, Madison Brengle, defeats Varvara Lepchenko, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals. What a match.

“You just can’t give up, with the way the ups and downs of the match are and just tennis in general, I feel like you just have to fight through,” said #1 seed, Madison Brengle. “I felt like I was in a lot of the games, but she was playing really well and if she maybe took her foot off the gas a little bit, then I could maybe make some headway. You just have to play the one game in front of you. You can’t play a whole set at once, so I just played the game in front of me and it worked out. Every match that you can win at this level, like everybody really is that good, and yeah, I’m happy to get through today.”

Brengle will now face Nefisa Berberovic, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Quarles
Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate
Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
EPD: 1 dead in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville

Latest News

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Klohmann named UE Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
KWC Women’s Golf will travel to Four States during fall season
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
UE Men’s Basketball earns NABC Academic Recognition
Crushers vs Otters Game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Crushers vs. Otters, Game 3
Beck Daavettila Lahey Zamarripa doubles tennis
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic Doubles highlights