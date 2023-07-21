Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Park was the place to be for day four, of the USTA Women’s Hospital classic. The singles draw began play in the sweet 16, while the doubles tourney was in the quarterfinal round, so here are a couple of Wednesday’s big matches:

First up, it’s the former world top 20, Varvara Lepchenko, versus the tourney’s number-one seed, Madison Brengle.



The first set was crazy. Lepchenko goes up 5-0, but then Brengle claws her way back, with shots like this one, to take seven straight and win set one, 7-5. What a comeback.



In the second set, Lepchenko takes the momentum back, using her powerful forehand, and the occasional volley, to keep Brengle off balance, and Lepchenko evens things up, with a 6-4 win.



In the third and final set, Brengle goes down again, this time 2-0, but again, fights back, winning 5 straight games, thanks to points and shots like this wicked backhand down the line, and Brengle wins 6-3.

So the top seed, Madison Brengle, defeats Varvara Lepchenko, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals. What a match.

“You just can’t give up, with the way the ups and downs of the match are and just tennis in general, I feel like you just have to fight through,” said #1 seed, Madison Brengle. “I felt like I was in a lot of the games, but she was playing really well and if she maybe took her foot off the gas a little bit, then I could maybe make some headway. You just have to play the one game in front of you. You can’t play a whole set at once, so I just played the game in front of me and it worked out. Every match that you can win at this level, like everybody really is that good, and yeah, I’m happy to get through today.”



Brengle will now face Nefisa Berberovic, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

