Why this purple plant has many Tri-State officials concerned

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in the Tri-State are warning everyone to pull this pesky purple plant if you see it.

According to the Warrick Invasive Species Partnership, Purple Loosestrife were brought to North America as an ornamental plant in the early 1800s, but soon became an issue for wildlife and was declared an invasive species.

County officials say this tall, purple flower, which strives in wetland areas, does not provide any benefits and often deprives native wildlife of habitat and food.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up weed wrangle at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area this weekend to help remove these invasive flowers and further prevent it from spreading.

Officials say pulling even one plant is important, as an adult Purple Loosestrife plant can produce more than 2.5 million seeds per year.

The pop-up event is being held at the Otter Pit on Saturday, July 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. Organizers suggest bringing boots, gloves, a hat and bug spray.

Visit the Warrick Invasive Species Partnership social media page for more information.

Pop-Up Purple Loosestrife Pull! (Warrick County Soil and Water Conservation District)

