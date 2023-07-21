Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Why this purple plant has many Tri-State officials concerned

Purple Loosestrife flowers
Purple Loosestrife flowers(source: King County government)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in the Tri-State are warning everyone to pull this pesky purple plant if you see it.

According to the Warrick Invasive Species Partnership, Purple Loosestrife were brought to North America as an ornamental plant in the early 1800s, but soon became an issue for wildlife and was declared an invasive species.

County officials say this tall, purple flower, which strives in wetland areas, does not provide any benefits and often deprives native wildlife of habitat and food.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up weed wrangle at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area this weekend to help remove these invasive flowers and further prevent it from spreading.

Officials say pulling even one plant is important, as an adult Purple Loosestrife plant can produce more than 2.5 million seeds per year.

The pop-up event is being held at the Otter Pit on Saturday, July 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. Organizers suggest bringing boots, gloves, a hat and bug spray.

Visit the Warrick Invasive Species Partnership social media page for more information.

Pop-Up Purple Loosestrife Pull!
Pop-Up Purple Loosestrife Pull!(Warrick County Soil and Water Conservation District)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies victim in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville
21-year-old Chance Fugate
Madisonville man arrested for stalking former co-worker, police say
Teen in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle

Latest News

Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Wilson Center
Manheim Steamroller bringing Christmas tour to Evansville
A manhunt is underway for 36-year-old Nathan Williams. KSP said Williams is an inmate who...
KSP searching for escaped inmate in Graves County
Tell City officials announce construction work underway at Joe Schaeffer Park
U.S. Senator Todd Young to visit Evansville on housing affordability tour