Weiner dogs take over Ellis Park as Dachshund Derby returns

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dachshund Derby Qualifiers are back at Ellis Park.

During last year’s championship race, Ellie Sparkles ran ahead of the competition to claim victory.

She beat competitors like Turbo, Dexters, and more.

Registration for Saturday’s event begins at 3:00 p.m.

Then next Saturday, it’s the big Dachshund Derby Final.

We’ll have coverage from the race Saturday and next Saturday, so stay tuned.

