Weiner dogs take over Ellis Park as Dachshund Derby returns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dachshund Derby Qualifiers are back at Ellis Park.

During last year’s championship race, Ellie Sparkles ran ahead of the competition to claim victory.

She beat competitors like Turbo, Dexters, and more.

Registration for Saturday’s event begins at 3:00 p.m.

Then next Saturday, it’s the big Dachshund Derby Final.

