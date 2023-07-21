U.S. Senator Todd Young to visit Evansville on housing affordability tour
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Senator Todd Young is set to visit Evansville as he continues his Housing Affordability Tour.
According to a press release, Senator Young will meet with Indiana realtors and other stakeholders to discuss solutions to the housing affordability crisis.
His discussion with local realtors and stakeholders is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Indiana REALTORS Association.
Senator Young will discuss the following:
- The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which would revitalize distressed neighborhoods by creating a tax credit for building and renovating homes in blighted areas.
- The Yes In My Backyard Act (YIMBY Act), which would eliminate barriers to much-needed housing by requiring transparency in local land use, zoning, and housing decisions.
- The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act (AHCIA), which would improve and expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, providing an additional 44,500 units in Indiana alone.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.