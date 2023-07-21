Birthday Club
Terrabis preparing for solar eclipse festival

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A business in Grayville, Illinois is preparing for the 2024 Solar Eclipse event.

According to a Facebook post, Terrabis will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Festival.

Officials say they will have music, food, local vendors and the “best vibes.”

They say to expect more details on the event as we get closer to the eclipse.

