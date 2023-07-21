Terrabis preparing for solar eclipse festival

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A business in Grayville, Illinois is preparing for the 2024 Solar Eclipse event.

According to a Facebook post, Terrabis will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Festival.

Officials say they will have music, food, local vendors and the “best vibes.”

They say to expect more details on the event as we get closer to the eclipse.

