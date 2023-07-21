Birthday Club
Tell City officials announce construction work underway at Joe Schaeffer Park

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say construction for Joe Schaeffer Park is officially beginning.

Tell City Parks & Recreation says they are excited to bring in some new equipment, but ask that people don’t begin playing on them until the park is open.

They say temporary fence will be around the construction area until early next week.

Crews will begin removing the old structure Friday morning.

The new playground is expected to be installed and ready for use by September 1.

