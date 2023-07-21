Teacher Locker helps teachers prepare for back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers a preparing to head back to school, which means gathering materials for students and their classrooms.

In Evansville, the EVSC Teacher Locker allows teachers to stock their classrooms without spending their own money. EVSC Pre-K through 12 teachers are able to come and shop.

“Five years we surveyed all of the teachers in EVSC and found out the average spend for teachers was $500 dollars out of their own pockets,” said Teacher Locker volunteer, Jeffrey Berger.

The Teacher Locker helps combat some of these costs by offering over 100 different items for teachers to choose from.

Third grade teacher at Daniel Wertz elementary, Lydia Goodwin, has been coming to the liquor locker since it opened in 2019.

Goodwin said she appreciates the opportunity to stock up.

“Every single time I come in I get what I need. Then I look around and get surprised and inspired by something and take it with me,” said Goodwin.

The locker is especially helpful for newer teachers.

“I’m still trying to figure out what all I need, and things are quite expensive,” said a second-year teacher at Wertz elementary, Justin Knight. “I’m excited to have the Teacher Locker help me figure it out.”

Teachers can visit the locker twice a year, once in the Fall and once in the Spring. Usually, it’s only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but as school grows closer, special hours are being offered.

In the past two days, 119 teachers received $18,000 in school supplies. 310 more teachers are signed up to receive supplies ahead of the first day of school.

Special Education teacher at Oak Hill elementary, Kindel Neuffer, said working with kids, supplies go fast and it’s nice to use the Teacher Locker, so she doesn’t have to spend as much.

This year the locker also expanded its supplies with a STEM specific section which includes microscopes, educational manipulatives, and so much more.

The locker is completely run on volunteers and donations from the community.

If you are a teacher and would like to sign up for an appointment at the locker or if you are a community member who would like to donate/volunteer you can visit their website.

