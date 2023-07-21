Birthday Club
Perry Co. residents expected to be without water Monday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say nearly 600 residents can expect to be without water in Evanston.

That will start at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The water is expected to be shut off for about six hours.

They say that customers from the water tower to East County Road 1200 North will be affected.

Once the water is back on, officials say there will be a boil water advisory in place.

