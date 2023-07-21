Nearly one year following her disappearance, the search for Andi Wagner continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been nearly one year since the family of Andi Wagner has heard from her.

She was last seen August 6, 2022, and ever since, has not been heard from or seen.

“She wouldn’t answer her phones, and that’s when I knew something wasn’t right,” said Elane Garcia, Andi’s mother.

That day, Andi’s sister Alix recalled seeing her sister for around 10 minutes. She says Andi wasn’t around too much the weeks before she was reported missing.

Alix says she came home to pack, and 10 minutes later, she was gone.

“She didn’t tell me where she was going, what she was doing, or anything,” Wagner said.

Andi would last be seen in Oakland City, nearly 40 minutes away from Evansville. Since her disappearance, Garcia would move back to Evansville from Texas to aid in the search for her daughter, and comfort Alix.

“It’s been mentally and emotionally exhausting,” Garcia said. “Waking up, everyday, with no answers.”

Garcia says Andi was struggling with addiction at the time, but was making an effort to turn her life around. Andi had reached out to her mother, expressing a desire to come live with her in Texas.

According to Garcia, Andi was worried that Evansville would ‘swallow her whole.’

“I should’ve came when she first asked me to,” Garcia said. “That is what’s tearing me apart.”

Garcia never got the chance to come get her. Two weeks before Garcia would be back in Evansville, Andi went missing.

“You asked if I will forgive myself, no,” Garcia said.

Ever since she moved back to Evansville, Garcia has been searching. Running each day on four hours of sleep, following any tip she gets, trying to bring her daughter home.

“I don’t think about what I would do if I do run into her,” Garcia said. “How I’m going to act, what I’m going to do, I don’t think about that stuff. I just get in the car and go.”

Garcia says although it’s unknown whether Andi is still alive, she has grown to realize the reality of the situation.

“I just want her home to lay her to rest,” Garcia said. “That’s it.”

Garcia receives tips everyday, that at moments have been helpful. At other times, they’re difficult for her to hear, even if they aren’t true.

“When they start to go into detail about what was possibly done to her, you just can’t or don’t want to imagine these things happening to your daughter,” Garcia said.

Garcia has no plans to quit until her daughter is finally home, even with how taxing the whole situation can be.

“I’m tired,” Garcia said. “Emotionally, mentally. Like I’m hoping we find answers tomorrow but I’m scared at the same time.”

Her message to Andi? Exactly that. That she’s not giving up.

“Know I’m here, we’re here, and we’re not going to give up,” Garcia said.

The search party will meet up Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Pit in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Oakland City.

If you have any information on this case, you’re encouraged to contact EPD or the FBI.

