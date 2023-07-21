Mission of Grace to hold open house Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An outreach ministry is reopening in Evansville.

Mission of Grace provides free services in Evansville Fourth Ward. It’s a part of Grace and Peace Lutheran Church.

Officials say their opening house is this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Gum Street.

Mission of Grace says after two years their ministry has new programs and an entire facility makeover.

