Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mission of Grace to hold open house Saturday

Mission of Grace to hold open house Saturday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An outreach ministry is reopening in Evansville.

Mission of Grace provides free services in Evansville Fourth Ward. It’s a part of Grace and Peace Lutheran Church.

Officials say their opening house is this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Gum Street.

Mission of Grace says after two years their ministry has new programs and an entire facility makeover.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Quarles
Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
13-year-old John Rue is awake and fighting off a lung infection.
13-year-old Owensboro boy saved from drowning by friends and neighbor
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes

Latest News

Man facing multiple counts of child pornography charges in Posey Co.
Man facing multiple counts of child pornography in Posey Co.
Many homes in the Tri-State have nearly doubled in value since 2019.
Home prices soar near record high
Many Perry Co. residents to have water shut off Monday
Henderson Public Library holds ‘Instruments Across Borders’ event
Henderson Public Library holds ‘Instruments Across Borders’ event