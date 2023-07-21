Many Perry Co. residents to have water shut off Monday

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, nearly 600 residents can expect to be without water in Evanston for several hours Monday July 24th.

Officials say that customers from the water tower to East County Road 1200 North will be affected.

The water will be off beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will be off for about six hours.

Officials say once the water is back on, officials say there is a precautionary boil water advisory in place.

