Manheim Steamroller bringing Christmas tour to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Manheim Steamroller, known for career-spanning holiday hits, are bringing their Christmas tour to the Old National Events Plaza this winter.

We’re told the show will feature their classic Christmas songs alongside multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

“Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre,” says concert organizers. “Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.”

During this tour, officials say founder Chip Davis will celebrate more than 35 years of the production, making it the longest-running concert tour in the industry.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” he says. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong.”

This performance is the Holiday add-on show for the newly announced Broadway in Evansville 2023-2024 season and is scheduled for December 18 at the Old National Events Plaza.

