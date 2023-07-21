Birthday Club
Man taken to hospital after head-on crash in Muhlenberg County

Greenville Fire Department respond to 2 vehicle accident.
Greenville Fire Department respond to 2 vehicle accident.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County first-responders were called to a two vehicle accident Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

We’re told it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1200 block of Cleaton Road.

Before crews arrived, dispatch advised there was a female lying on the ground outside one of the vehicles.

Rescue crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision.

Officials say a man was taken to the hospital and female juvenile refused AMR transportation.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

