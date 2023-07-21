Man facing multiple counts of child pornography in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to Posey County officials, a man is in jail facing multiple child pornography charges.

Posey County officials say after a month’s long investigation that began with a Cyber Tip report, Brian Weightman has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and a charge of child exploitation.

Officials say when they arrested Weightman in Evansville they also seized a phone, two laptops, and an external hard drive.

Weightman is currently being held without bond.

