Man facing multiple counts of child pornography in Posey Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to Posey County officials, a man is in jail facing multiple child pornography charges.

Posey County officials say after a month’s long investigation that began with a Cyber Tip report, Brian Weightman has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and a charge of child exploitation.

Officials say when they arrested Weightman in Evansville they also seized a phone, two laptops, and an external hard drive.

Weightman is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

