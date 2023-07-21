Madisonville Police Dept. investigating string of car prowls

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Morganfield Police Department says they are investigating a sting of car prowls and is asking for help from the public.

According to a social media post, the car prowls occurred from East Morton all the way around to West Young Streets.

Police say they are asking homeowners to review home security cameras from the the night of July18 , and the morning of July 19 till current.

MPD says if you see something that you think will help with the investigation, contact the police department.

