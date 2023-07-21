Birthday Club
KWC Women’s Golf will travel to Four States during fall season

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s golf team will play in five events this Fall starting with a wrap-around trip to Michigan. The season is highlighted by the inaugural Bill Crabtree Invitational to be hosted at The Pearl Club.  

Bill Crabtree and his wife Ying served as assistant coaches for the Panthers from 2017-19. Bill passed away on March 20th, 2019. A Wesleyan alum, Bill Crabtree helped both the golf programs make strides during his tenure. He greatly improved all members of the women’s golf team during his time with the Panthers.  

“Bill was an extraordinary person,” said Head Golf Coach Ken Badylak. We have been looking for a way to honor his memory and kept coming back to hosting a college golf event and attaching his name to it. The good folks at Visit Owensboro and The Pearl Club have gone the extra mile in providing resources and a venue to play championship level golf. I think Bill would have been proud to have been a part of this event and we will do our best to share his memory.”  

The Crabtree will be played as the penultimate event of the Fall on October 22-23rd. The field size features teams from across the Midwest Region, including 100 players.  

The Panthers will play in two events over the course of the opening weekend in Michigan, the first being Grand Valley State Gilda Club Laker Invitational. The 36-hole event will be played in one day on September 23rd. The next day the Panthers will be in Big Rapids to compete in the two-day Ferris State Lady Bulldog Invitational.  

Wesleyan will also make trips to McKendree for the Bearcat Invitational on October 16-17 and end the season on Halloween weekend in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Music City Classic.  

The Panthers did not have any seniors on the team in 2022-23. Maddie Zimmerman will begin her fifth year with the team’s best scoring average of 86. Megan Bryan and Audrey Koetter are also back as the duo also held scoring averages of 87 and 88.  

During her freshman campaign, Koetter posted her lowest rounds of 82 twice throughout the season. Bryan carded a career low 77 at the G-MAC Championships last season. Zimmerman has been the Panthers most consistent players over the past two season as she looks to make her final year, her best.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

