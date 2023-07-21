KSP searching for escaped inmate in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 is searching for an escaped inmate in Graves County on Friday morning, July 21.

According to KSP, Nathan Williams took off running away from deputy jailers around 7:45 a.m. at the State Highway Department on Crittenden Road in Graves County.

Williams was last seen running northbound in the area of U.S. 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers are in the area trying to track down Williams.

KSP said Williams was on a work release detail when he escaped jailers with the Graves County Restricted Custody Center.

Williams, 36, has red hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve gray shirt.

A manhunt is underway for 36-year-old Nathan Williams. KSP said Williams is an inmate who escaped on Friday, July 21, from deputy jailers while a work release detail. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Williams reportedly has ties to Campbell and Kenton counties.

KSP said Williams was convicted of theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and probation violation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

