Klohmann named UE Women’s Basketball Director of Operations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Head Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has announced the final addition to her staff for the 2023-24 season with the hiring of Van Klohmann. Klohmann joins Evansville’s staff on 7/20/2023.

“I am thrilled to add Van to our coaching staff!” says Head Coach Robyn Sherr-Wells. “He brings excellent experience to our program having had both operations experience and coaching experience at Missouri S&T. He is a high character person with a fantastic work ethic, and I am excited for him to be a part of advancing Evansville Women’s Basketball forward.

Van will carry a lot of responsibility for daily operations with our program. However, with the new NCAA rule for the number of coaches allowed on the floor, Van will have coaching and scouting responsibilities as well in this newly expanded role”.

Klohmann has spent the past four years at Missouri University of Science and Technology in a variety of roles. Most recently Klohmann spent the past three seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Miners women’s basketball team. As an assistant, Klohmann handled operations tasks for Missouri S&T including scheduling, fundraising, scouting, and budgeting. On the floor, Klohmann helped the Miners’ forwards and centers development and was the team’s defensive coordinator. Klohmann also helped the Miners to their first winning season in a decade in 2022-23, ending the year with a 15-14 record.

“It’s an honor to be a Purple Ace and work with Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells and the Women’s Basketball Program,” says Klohmann. “This is an excellent University, and I am excited to get involved around campus and in the community!”

Klohmann also spent time as an athletic attendant and an assistant coach with the men’s program while at Missouri S&T. Prior to his time in Rolla, Klohmann was a graduate assistant with the men’s basketball program at NAIA William Woods University and was an assistant coach at NCAA DIII Westminster College.

Kholmann is a 2017 graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in secondary education. He also earned a master’s degree in athletic administration in 2019 from William Woods University. Klohmann is a St. Louis native.

