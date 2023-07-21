Home prices soar near record high

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Home prices are soaring despite low sales and even a drop in demand in June.

According to a report released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors, the average median home price in June was at it’s second highest point since 1999. Home prices were really high in the months leading up to it then suddenly came crashing down; so what if that happens now?

Realtor Grant Waldroup says that may not be the case because of a drastically different landscape between now and then.

When people hear about the housing market being out of sorts, Waldroup, who is a 17-year veteran of the realty business, says they’ll come to him.

“Usually they’re concerned about their home value,” says Waldroup. “Well we can confidently tell our clients that home values are stable or even increasing in a lot of areas.”

If you own a home, chances are it’s value is almost as high as it’s ever been. It’s been climbing for a few years now.

“We thought prices were high in 2019,” says Waldroup. “We had no idea what was in store for 2020.”

For example, a home that was listed on Zillow in 2019 was worth just a little over $96,000 and now that home is listed for $180,000.

Waldroup says that kind of jump isn’t uncommon, and buyers are having to adjust.

“So we’re talking about people’s budget,” says Waldroup. “Trying to find that comfort zone for them. What’s a good monthly payment for you?”

He says the reason is clear.

“It’s the low inventory,” said Waldroup. “We are still at a very low inventory. It’s actually a little bit lower than it was last year.”

Not many homes have been built since 2019 due to supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supply is so low, it’s outweighing low demand.

It’s the exact opposite inventory from the years leading up to the 2008 crash.

“There were too many homes for sale,” says Waldroup. “This market, hardly any homes for sale.”

If you want to buy a home, it’s going to be expensive, and will continue to be until more homes hit the market.

Waldroup says he does expect interest rates to begin decreasing some next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.