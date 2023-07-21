Henderson Public Library holds ‘Instruments Across Borders’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids at Henderson County Public Library had a chance to learn about music from all around the world Thursday.

The Instruments Across Borders event was a part of Evansville Philharmonic’s outreach programs for kids.

The program featured music originating from Latin America to China.

Eykamp String Quartet’s violist says the group enjoys bringing music into unique venues to make classical music accessible to all ages.

”We want to help broaden the tent and make music more accessible, and there’s no place more important than making music accessible from the start,” said violinist, Mark Hatlastad.

Hatlastad says the group also has a new traditions series aimed at introducing adults to the music of new composers.

