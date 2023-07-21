Birthday Club
Gibson Southern implements new security measures

By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT
GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, officials are pioneering a new security system to enhance school safety.

At Gibson Southern High School, door monitors are being installed on all exterior doors.

“When an exterior door is propped open, after a certain amount of time it will start flashing a light letting people know that this door needs to be shut,” said South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent, Dr. Bryan Perry. “If it’s not closed in a certain amount of time, an alarm will go off and the appropriate people will be notified electronically that there’s an issue and they’ll respond to that specific door.”

In addition to the door prop monitors, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is also expanding its SRO program.

Sheriff, Bruce Vanoven said, “We wanted the best, I believe we have the best and I know that they’re going to do their best to make sure that our kids, faculty and staff are protected each and every day.”

Superintendent Perry said if the new system proves to be successful at Gibson Southern, the programming will be installed at all SGSC buildings.

