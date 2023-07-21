Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Right now in Evansville, police are investigating after a body was found on Read Street.

It comes as officials work to identify another body found last Friday.

Owners of Storage Express are speaking out after many units were damaged in a fire late Wednesday night.

That’s as fire officials issue a statement about those driving near active scenes.

With kids getting ready to head back to school, many might be dealing with anxiety and other fears.

What experts are saying that parents can do to help their kids.

Come on Barbie! Lets go party!

Barbie drops today in movie theaters everywhere.

And many fans are going for a double feature-- with Oppenheimer-- also out today.

