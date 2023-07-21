Evansville family says they went without prescription pain medication

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last few years have produced national shortages of supplies for families across the country.

Adding to the long list of shortages is pain medication, for one specific family, Hydrocodone.

Cliff Payton’s wife, Michelle, suffers from Osteoporosis, Upper and Lower Lumbar Disease, and Fibromyalgia, impacting her everyday life, and causing her chronic pain.

“She’s a trooper. For what all she goes through, she still cuts up, she still laughs, she tries to be strong,” says Cliff.

For the first time since her diagnosis and subsequent prescription, Cliff says she had to go without her medication this July.

“She was out of her meds from July 5 till July 18,” says Cliff.

When they went to the pharmacy to get her prescription filled, they were informed they’d been out of stock for a month.

Cliff had to watch as his wife, who’s been on her medication for 15 years, began to withdraw on top of her already chronic pain.

“Of course, your spouse, you love them dearly, and you hurt when they hurt because you love them and you want them to not hurt,” says a teary-eyed Cliff, “when you feel like you can’t do things to make it better for them, it just breaks your heart.”

With Hydrocodone currently listed on the FDA’s drug shortage website, Cliff says something’s got to give.

He says there are far too many people he’s seen, just like his wife, suffering like this.

“I’m on heart medication, is that going to be a problem down the road?” asks Cliff, “if I’m on heart medication and they say, ‘sorry, we don’t have it.’”

For now, it’s a waiting game.

Michelle has her medicine, but when it comes time to get her prescription refilled, Cliff says he’ll be back on the hunt, going pharmacy to pharmacy and hoping they’ll have Hydrocodone in stock.

If so, it shifts to hoping that by the time the electronic prescription is sent over, it will still be there.

