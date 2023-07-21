Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Cops Connecting with Kids receives $80K from nonprofit

Cops Connecting with Kids receives $80K from nonprofit
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school right around the corner some Evansville students will start the year with brand new shoes.

Friday morning, Evansville Police received an $80,000 check from Rally Point nonprofit. The nonprofit raises money for local veterans and now kids.

According to Evansville Police, they say the money will go towards their ‘Kicks for Kids’ event.

EPD’s assistant chief, Phil Smith says the shoes will help student inside the classroom.

“I know all to well about some of the hurdles that our kids face,” says Smith. “Putting shoes our kids feet so they can have something nice to wear for the start of school is tremendous and it does great things for the kids confidence. It’s one less thing that they have to worry about when they are in the classroom and they can focus on the work.”

EPD says they expect around three thousand students will get shoes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies victim in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville
21-year-old Chance Fugate
Madisonville man arrested for stalking former co-worker, police say
Teen in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 36-year-old Nathan Williams. KSP said Williams is an inmate who...
KSP searching for escaped inmate in Graves County
Arrest made in Evansville storage facility fire
Arrest made in Evansville storage facility fire
Cops Connecting with Kids receives $80K from nonprofit
Cops Connecting with Kids receives $80K from nonprofit
U.S. Senator Todd Young to visit Evansville on housing affordability tour
U.S. Senator Todd Young to visit Evansville on housing affordability tour