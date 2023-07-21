Cops Connecting with Kids receives $80K from nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school right around the corner some Evansville students will start the year with brand new shoes.

Friday morning, Evansville Police received an $80,000 check from Rally Point nonprofit. The nonprofit raises money for local veterans and now kids.

According to Evansville Police, they say the money will go towards their ‘Kicks for Kids’ event.

EPD’s assistant chief, Phil Smith says the shoes will help student inside the classroom.

“I know all to well about some of the hurdles that our kids face,” says Smith. “Putting shoes our kids feet so they can have something nice to wear for the start of school is tremendous and it does great things for the kids confidence. It’s one less thing that they have to worry about when they are in the classroom and they can focus on the work.”

EPD says they expect around three thousand students will get shoes.

