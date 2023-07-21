Cooler, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid as high temperatures drop into the lower 80s. Tonight, clearing skies and cool as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Saturday, abundant sunshine and low humidity as high temps only climb into the low to mid-80s behind northerly winds. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows sink into the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.