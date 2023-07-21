Arrest made in Evansville storage facility fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says one man has been arrested in connection to a storage facility fire that sparked up Wednesday night.

According to officials, 41-year-old Marcus Deason will be charged with level 4 felony arson. This comes after an investigation into the fire at Storage Express in the 4800 block of Tippecanoe Drive.

[Previous story: Storage Express catches fire in Evansville]

Officials say the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Evansville Fire Department investigators worked the case.

Deason has not yet been booked into jail, and no mugshot is available for him yet.

