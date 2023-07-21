Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

After a cloudy, rainy week we’re looking at a sunnier, drier weekend

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures will peak in the mid-80s today, slightly cool for this time of year. The clouds will start to clear later this evening, leading us into a sunnier weekend.

There’s a slight chance of isolated showers this evening, as well as tomorrow afternoon and evening. Outside of that, our skies will stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny over the weekend and into next week. Our next noteworthy chance for rain will come on Wednesday when we anticipate isolated to scattered storms.

Our high temperature will reach the lower-to-mid 80s tomorrow, then it will gradually increase each day until reaching the upper 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies victim in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville
21-year-old Chance Fugate
Madisonville man arrested for stalking former co-worker, police say
Teen in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle

Latest News

7/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
7/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
14 First Alert Forecast
Cooler, Less Humid
A rainy week to transition into a drier, sunnier weekend