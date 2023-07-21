After a cloudy, rainy week we’re looking at a sunnier, drier weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures will peak in the mid-80s today, slightly cool for this time of year. The clouds will start to clear later this evening, leading us into a sunnier weekend.

There’s a slight chance of isolated showers this evening, as well as tomorrow afternoon and evening. Outside of that, our skies will stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny over the weekend and into next week. Our next noteworthy chance for rain will come on Wednesday when we anticipate isolated to scattered storms.

Our high temperature will reach the lower-to-mid 80s tomorrow, then it will gradually increase each day until reaching the upper 90s by the end of next week.

