Aces Women’s Basketball has many new faces for ‘23-’24

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While it is the offseason, college basketball teams all around the country are very busy holding summer workouts, and here in town, Aces women’s basketball is busy preparing for its upcoming season.

Head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells will have a very different looking team this season, and that’s because only four players return from last year’s squad.

UE has replaced a whopping nine graduates and transfers, with nine new faces -- six of those are junior college or four-year school transfers, while the other three are high school graduates.

Head coach Scherr-Wells is excited to see how this all comes together.

“What I’m excited about is this is a really athletic group. This is a group that we can get out, and we can press with,” said Aces women’s basketball head coach, Robyn Scherr-Wells. “We’re going to be able to continue the style of play that I think we’ve shown the last two years, so there’s some real positives with it. With the four returners that we have, they are four experience players. They’ve done a really good job of bridging that gap with our new players, and it’s been a really fun group to coach this summer.”

The UE women have improved in wins, as Coach Scherr-Wells rebuilds the program, winning 8 and then 11 games, her first two seasons.

