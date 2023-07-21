Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Aces Women’s Basketball has many new faces for ‘23-’24

Aces women's basketball summer update
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While it is the offseason, college basketball teams all around the country are very busy holding summer workouts, and here in town, Aces women’s basketball is busy preparing for its upcoming season.

Head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells will have a very different looking team this season, and that’s because only four players return from last year’s squad.

UE has replaced a whopping nine graduates and transfers, with nine new faces -- six of those are junior college or four-year school transfers, while the other three are high school graduates.

Head coach Scherr-Wells is excited to see how this all comes together.

“What I’m excited about is this is a really athletic group. This is a group that we can get out, and we can press with,” said Aces women’s basketball head coach, Robyn Scherr-Wells. “We’re going to be able to continue the style of play that I think we’ve shown the last two years, so there’s some real positives with it. With the four returners that we have, they are four experience players. They’ve done a really good job of bridging that gap with our new players, and it’s been a really fun group to coach this summer.”

The UE women have improved in wins, as Coach Scherr-Wells rebuilds the program, winning 8 and then 11 games, her first two seasons.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Quarles
Cause of death released for Daviess Co. inmate
Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash
EPD: 1 dead in Lloyd Expressway crash Thursday
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
EPD investigating after two bodies found in abandoned homes
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Update: Both previously missing children found in Evansville

Latest News

Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic day 4 match
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic - Day 4
Beck Daavettila Lahey Zamarripa doubles tennis
Beck Daavettila Lahey Zamarripa doubles tennis
Aces women's basketball summer update
Aces women's basketball summer update
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic day 4 match
Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic day 4 match