UE’s “Digging Harlaxton” project named a top 3 community project of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A program at the University of Evansville’s Harlaxton College has been named a top 3 community project of the year.

The project “Digging Harlaxton” was given the award by the Council for British Archaeology and the Marsh Charitable Trust.

The project focused on the Walled Garden Project, uncovering the lives of those who helped run the manor in years gone by as well as investigated World War 1 training trenches at the site.

