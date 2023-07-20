Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lloyd Expressway eastbound lanes closed due to crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway is closed due to a crash.

They say that happened near Lloyd Expressway and Weinbach Avenue.

Officials say traffic is backed up near the Lloyd Expressway and U.S. 41. Traffic is being diverted to 41 South.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene.

According to Evansville Police Department Officer Taylor Merriss, the coroner has been called to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Our 14 News Skycam is showing some of that traffic. You can view that here.

